Junior Tafa slaps Valter Walker following phantom tap out – UFC 305 Highlights

Junior Tafa was none-too-happy with the referee’s decision to stop his UFC 305 featured prelim bout with heavyweight prospect Valter Walker.

Tafa appeared to have the advantage on the feet, landing a nice fight hand on Walker early on. That prompted ‘The Clean Monster’ to get his grappling game started, working Tafa against the fence and eventually taking him down to the mat. During an exchange in the closing seconds of the opening round, Walker managed to grab ahold of Tafa’s leg and cinch in a heel hook.

Tafa rolled in defense while simultaneously letting out a very audible scream. That prompted the referee to step in and call for the stoppage despite Tafa never verbally or physically tapping out.

As the commentators attempted to make sense of what happened, Tafa launched his mouthguard across the Octagon and got in Walker’s face. As security stepped in, Tafa landed a slap on Walker.

Official Result: Valter Walker def. Junior Tafa via technical submission (heel hook) at 4:56 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker at UFC 305:

Valter Walker gets the technical submission (heel hook) on Junior Tafa 😬



Thoughts on the stoppage?#UFC305 pic.twitter.com/lPgvS1lCcq — FightCrack (@FightCrack) August 18, 2024

Valter Walker taps Junior Tafa and then Tafa slaps Walker after pic.twitter.com/pl3gie5glF — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 18, 2024

Junior Tafa confronts Valter Walker after the verbal submission😬



pic.twitter.com/RLtijTda0B — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 18, 2024

Tensions are still high even in the hand raise! 😳🔥



🇧🇷 Valter Walker taking it all in – his first UFC victory! #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/rnr0H6foS5 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 18, 2024