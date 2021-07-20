UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa isn’t a fan of Greg Hardy’s recent taunts following their fight on the UFC 264 main card after Hardy claimed he had Tuivasa doing the “chicken dance” before the knockout finish.

Outside of the UFC 264 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Tuivasa was one of the most talked-about fighters following the event at T-Mobile Arena. He not only earned a first-round brutal knockout over the polarizing Hardy but also celebrated by jumping on top of the octagon and drinking a beer out of a shoe.

Hardy started it all when he posted a photo alongside former NFL star Chad Ochocinco and his teammates, saying in the caption that he “had a great fight week, met him in the middle and had him doing the chicken dance”, with the ‘him’ alluding to his UFC 264 opponent Tuivasa.

Tuivasa got word of the slight jab on Instagram and did not respond in kind.

“Chicken dance bruuuh,” Tuivasa posted along with a picture from the bout. “Imma leave this here and let you think about some things. I’m a man, I hit back.”

That last line in the caption refers to Hardy’s criminal past when it comes to domestic violence and more specifically, violence against women. The former NFL star was found guilty of assault and communicating threats after strangling and beating his ex-girlfriend back in 2014. Hardy would then fall out with the league and start a new venture in MMA, eventually signing with the UFC.

Tuivasa is one of the hottest UFC heavyweight right now with three straight knockout wins over Hardy, Harry Hunsucker, and Stefan Struve after a three-fight losing streak early in his promotional tenure. While Hardy has the most name recognition following his NFL career and criminal past, Tuivasa is rising up the ranks and could potentially make a run in the heavyweight division.

