In one of the most bizarre videos you’ll likely see this week, UFC heavyweight contender, Tai Tuivasa, confessed to urinating in his bed whilst inebriated, after celebrating the Penrith Panthers 20-16 victory over the St. George Illawarra Dragons over the weekend.

Tuivasa, who currently sits at #3 in the official heavyweight rankings, turned in a shocking performance at UFC 271 back in February – stopping former championship challenger, Derrick Lewis with a second round step-in elbow knockout.

The victory came as Tuivasa’s fifth consecutively, following other impressive knockout stoppages over the likes of Augusto Sakai, Greg Hardy, as well as the now-retired, Stefan Struve.

Tai Tuivasa previously played rugby for the Penrith Panthers before his MMA career began

Yet to book his next outing since his catapulting to the top-3 of the division, Tuivasa, who was the subject of a callout from UFC London headliner, Tom Aspinall following his win over Alexander Volkov on Saturday – Tuivasa appears to be continuing his celebrations, although, admitted to urinating in his bed while drunk.

“Firstly, I want to shout out to all my people from the area, Panthers!” Tai Tuivasa said in a video posted on his social media. “And also, I want to let you know everyone, I woke up, I pissed the bed. Everyone’s pissed the bed before. (Inaudible) We keep her going, the Penny (Penrith) Panthers!”

As mentioned above, Tuivasa is yet to land his next Octagon outing, however, admitted following his victory over Lewis last month, that a pairing opposite former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic appears to make the most sense for both of them yet.

“It’s definitely a fight that I think should be up next, or especially it’s the fight I want,” Tai Tuivasa told said. “I think the other guys around the clock, I think we’re gonna be around for a few more years and out of respect, I think I would love to share the ring with him, and I think I’m up there for a chance of it, so why not? He’s a great fighter, someone I’ve watched for many years and someone I’d definitely love to challenge myself against.”



“I’m on a five-fight (win) streak now, and now I’m number three (in the rankings), it’s not that hard,” Tai Tuivasa explained. “Stipe (Miocic) is in front and like I said, it’s somebody I’d love to challenge myself against, especially that it’s somebody that I’ve seen do his thing for many years. And, well, he’s still in front of me at the end of the day, somebody I’d like to go against.”

