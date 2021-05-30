Sylvester Stallone thinks we are in for a great fight when Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor square off for a third time at UFC 264 on July 10.

The movie star who gained fame through his portrayal of the fictional boxer, Rocky Balboa, says Poirier vs. McGregor is a toss-up despite believing ‘The Diamond’ enters UFC 264 with a distinct advantage.

“That’s a tough one man,” Stallone said when TMZ Sports asked him to predict the UFC 264 main event. “That’s is a real tough one. That one, you could really flip the coin on, it’s like, who hits first. You got a really hungry, young guy (Poirier) and then you got a guy who’s made a lot of money but he’s also sorta hungry (McGregor). You have two guys who are psychologically a little hesitant, but Poirier has the big-time advantage.”

The two top lightweight contenders first battled all the way back at UFC 178, a fight in which McGregor earned a TKO win over Poirier just minutes into the fight.

Earlier this year, Poirier got his revenge when the pair rematched at UFC 257. The former interim lightweight champion wrestled early before finding success with low leg kicks and ultimately closed the show in round two with his elite-level boxing.

Poirier was offered a shot at the undisputed lightweight title after beating McGregor in January but decided to pass up on it and instead chase a mega—money trilogy bout against ‘Notorious’. Charles Oliveira won the previously vacant 155lb title by knocking out Michael Chandler inside two rounds at UFC 262. The winner of Poirier vs. McGregor III will likely be who ‘Do Bronx’ will face in his first title defence.

Do you agree with Sylvester Stallone? Does Dustin Poirier have a “big-time advantage” in his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor?