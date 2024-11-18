Sydney Thomas Ring Girl for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is Stunned by Newfound Fame

ByTimothy Wheaton
The ring girl for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match, Sydney Thomas, became an overnight viral sensation after the Netflix broadcast. The model gained over 200,000 followers on TikTok alone and was stunned by this newfound fame.

Who is Sydney Thomas?

Sydney Thomas is a 20-year-old model and ring girl who gained massive attention during the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event. She stood out among the five ring girls at the fight, becoming a viral sensation on social media. Before the event, Sydney was already popular, with a significant following on TikTok and Instagram. However, her presence at the fight led to an explosion in her follower count.

Sydney is currently a student at the University of Alabama and has also worked as a model, including an appearance at Miami Swim Week earlier this year. Sydney first gained popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where she shares lifestyle content, college-themed videos, and fashion posts.

Sydney posted on TikTok and Instagram to thank her fans for the love and support. She shared her surprise at going viral, joking about waking up to find herself trending. Within a day of the boxing event, her Instagram followers increased from 237,000 to over 400,000, while her TikTok following grew to over 800,000.

Stunned by the outpouring of love from fans, she commented:

I woke up to an overwhelming amount of love and support from all of you. I can’t thank you guys enough or begin to express how grateful I am. I love you all — thank you for your kind words.

While the fight itself received mixed reactions and was quite a dud, therefore Sydney Thomas became one of its standout moments, with fans praising her presence.

