Mark Madsen Smashes Through Danilo Belluardo – UFC Copenhagen Results

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of UFC Copenhagen, former Olympian Mark Madsen takes on Danilo Bellurado at lightweight.

Round 1:

Madsen comes inside with hooks and immediately gets Bellurado against the cage. It doesn’t take Madsen long to get the fight to the ground. Elbows from the top for Madsen. Vicious ground-and-pound from Madsen, and that’s it. Spectacular performance.

Official Result: Mark Madsen def. Danilo Bellurado via R1 TKO (punches, 1:12)