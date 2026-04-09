Streamer Reveals Dana White Gifted Them $550,000

Dana White’s decision to clear $500,000 of Adin Ross’ gambling losses and then hand him another $50,000 to keep playing has already had fans arguing about money and priorities around the UFC. The latest account came from Ross himself during a livestream featuring White and Nina Drama, where the Kick star told the story while thanking the UFC CEO for what he called a life‑changing gesture.

Dana White Clears Adin Ross’ $500K Gambling Debt, Sparks Fresh UFC Pay Backlash

Ross said he was on stream in a Las Vegas casino, down $500,000 on a marker and trying to pull his action when White walked over, told him “I got you,” paid off the $500,000 and then threw him an extra $50,000 with the message, “enjoy the night, kid.” Ross framed it as an example of what White does behind the scenes, saying on air that this was “just some Dana White s—” and insisting he had never properly thanked him until now.

🤯💰 Dana White paid off $500,000 of Adin Ross' gambling losses and added another $50,000 for him to keep playing.



"Enjoy the night, kid."



🎥 @adinross pic.twitter.com/gWGi3TU3MI — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 8, 2026

Clips of that exchange spread quickly. Dana White paid off $500,000 of Adin Ross’ gambling losses and added another $50,000 for him to keep playing. Fans contrasted that level of generosity with long‑running complaints about fighter pay, with one top‑voted line reading, “Would be nice to treat your fighters like this.”

Reaction to the story has folded straight into the long‑running UFC fighter pay debate, with many fans pointing out the gap between six‑figure casino gestures and what undercard athletes make for stepping into the cage. Court filings and independent analysis that peg UFC fighter revenue share at roughly 17 percent of total income, far below the near‑50 percent splits seen in leagues like the NFL or NBA. Those numbers have underpinned antitrust suits and fresh outrage around the UFC’s $7.7 billion Paramount media deal, with outlets noting that while the promotion’s annual revenue has climbed past $1.1 billion, estimated fighter payouts actually dropped in recent years, sharpening the contrast every time White casually burns hundreds of thousands at the tables.

This was not a recycled anecdote from years ago but a fresh story told on stream. Ross was laying out how their friendship began with that casino bailout and highlighted it as one of White’s “random acts of generosity,” alongside references to big tips and cash gifts mentioned by Drake and others. Ross said that he did not know White personally at the time, that he was down half a million on stream, and that White quietly cleared the marker and topped it up.

Adin Ross has previously said that his earliest casino encounters with White involved similar rescue missions. He claimed White once swung him from $800,000 in debt to roughly $50,000 ahead over a five‑hour blackjack session, saying “he basically gave me $850,000.” In another interview, Ross put their first meeting at a $630,000 swing, saying White covered $600,000 in losses and then handed him $30,000 on top. Those stories, plus White’s reputation as a high‑stakes gambler who has reportedly been asked not to return to certain Las Vegas casinos, form the backdrop for this latest $550,000 night.