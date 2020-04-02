Stipe Miocic Is Still Having Vision Issues, Won’t Rush Back To Fighting

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has revealed he is still struggling with vision issues and won’t rush back into the octagon.

The 37-year-old required surgery after suffering a torn retina due to an accidental eye poke during his win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 in August 2019. Previously, Miocic has said he believes he will be ready to return to fighting by the summer and that he expects to complete his trilogy with Cormier then.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on Wednesday he appeared to backtrack, explaining to the MMA journalist he is still having vision issues and will not rush into a fight.

“I’m taking my time to get back and see how it works. See how the eye feels. (The doctor said), ‘You look good, take your time getting back, don’t be stupid.” Speaking about the spots in his eye, he said. (It’s) “like a fly flying by, it’s weird.”

The UFC champion has little interest in fighting right now and is more concerned with helping combat the coronavirus as a part-time firefighter, he said,

“Right now my fight is with the coronavirus. (I’m) Not worried about (people asking about his UFC return) right now. Task at hand, right now I’m worried about what’s going on in the world. Once this is over with and get back a normal life, then we’ll worry about it. It’s getting serious. They want to make sure we’re ready if it gets bad.”

This will come as a blow to long-time rival Cormier who was hoping to settle the trilogy sooner rather than later. The former dual weight champion knocked out Miocic to claim the heavyweight title when they first fought. He then lost the second bout by fourth round TKO, making for an eagerly anticipated rubber match.

The 41-year-old is looking to retire after his next fight, but if he is unable to face Mioicic in the next few months Cormier told Bloody Elbow he would call it a career. “This thing starts going to late fall, getting into the winter, there’s no way. I’d be done. Yeah, I think it needs to happen by the summer.”

Will we get to see Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III?