Stipe Miocic Expecting Summer Trilogy With Daniel Cormier

It looks like we will finally get the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Miocic regained his heavyweight title against Cormier following a fourth-round TKO win in their rematch at UFC 241 back in August. However, he has been on the sidelines since with an eye injury stemming from the fight.

But as things stand, his eye feels good and he’s slowly getting back into the groove of things:

“Eye is really good actually,” Miocic told TMZ (via MMA Junkie). “It’s healed up, it’s getting better every day and getting back to training slowly.”

When asked about who he would face next in previous months, Miocic didn’t seem to express much of an interest in fighting Cormier again. His agent also claimed he was targeting an opponent he hadn’t beaten before in 2020.

Those comments irked “DC” who would later urge Miocic to do the right thing and give him the trilogy. Luckily for Cormier, it’s what the UFC wants to happen and Miocic appears to be more on board with it:

“It’s looking like summer,” he said. “I think a lot of these fight (dates) are booked up, so probably about summertime. Yeah, (the Cormier trilogy is) what the UFC wants. I’m not the matchmaker. If I was the matchmaker, I wouldn’t be fighting.”

The trilogy is expected to be Cormier’s last fight — win or lose. And unsurprisingly, Miocic plans on giving the former champion a defeat in his final foray inside the Octagon.

“It sucks for him,” Miocic added. “He’s going to lose again.”

Who do you have winning the trilogy?

