Daniel Cormier Will Be ‘Done’ With MMA If Coronavirus Lasts Till Fall

Daniel Cormier may have no choice but to call it a career.

Cormier, 41, is expected to have his retirement fight in a trilogy with Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title later this year. The fight was already being negotiated with plans for it to seemingly take place in the summer during International Fight Week.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to life around the world, things are a bit uncertain right now. UFC president Dana White plans to eventually resume the schedule soon but no one can tell what will happen in the next few weeks.

Regardless, Cormier hopes things settle down by the summer and his fight Miocic goes ahead:

“I don’t think it’s shifted too much,” Cormier said of the Miocic rematch to Bloody Elbow. “I think that we were looking at the summer, late summer, anyways. I think by late summer we should be getting back rolling as a country, as an organization.

“It affects the ability to go into the gym right now as I would be, but I don’t know the effects of that with some of these other things.”

Of course, if things don’t improve by then — which is also likely given recent reports — “DC” acknowledges he will probably have to retire.

“Yeah. This thing starts going to late fall, getting into the winter, there’s no way,” he added. “I’d be done. Yeah, I think it needs to happen by the summer.”

Hopefully, Cormier gets his retirement fight. But even if he doesn’t, he will still have a storied career and will go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Do you think Cormier will retire before getting his trilogy fight?