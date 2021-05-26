Stipe Miocic has reacted for the first time to Derrick Lewis saying he’s punch drunk.

In an interview with The Schmo, Lewis said that Miocic should start thinking about his post-career aspirations after losing to Ngannou at UFC 260.

“I think this might be it for Stipe,” Lewis said. “He’s punch drunk and has been hit too many times. I don’t think he’s going anywhere up in his career after that.”

During a recent chat with Submission Radio, Miocic seemed unfazed by the claim from his heavyweight rival.

“I’m punch drunk? I have no idea what he’s talking about. But ok,” Miocic said. “His balls were probably too hot, that’s probably why he said that.”

Miocic was more focused on securing a trilogy fight with Ngannou after he makes his first title defence against Lewis later this year.

“I want a rematch, and I wanna get my title back. He took something that was mine, and it drives me nuts every day,” Miocic said. “I’m always fired up after a loss. I hate losing. I’ve lost a few times, and just, I hate losing, it just drives me nuts. I hate losing. I’m very competitive and I like winning.”

UFC president, Dana White, has already confirmed Miocic is next in line after Lewis.

“Great news. It’s was what I was expecting, but you never know what could happen. But I’m real happy with that,” Miocic said of White’s title promise. “When I have a contract, then it’ll be real.”

In an ideal world Miocic will get his third fight with Ngannou but he doesn’t care too much about who wins the next heavyweight title fight as long as he gets the winner.

“Honestly, I don’t care who it is. I really would love to fight Francis again for the rematch and get that W back over him in the rubber match. But yeah, I don’t care who it is. I’m not preferring anyone, but if I had a choice, I would want to fight Ngannou again. Just because he beat me last time and took the belt.”

