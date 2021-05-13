It appears that Derrick Lewis is the next challenger to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title belt, but he recently took a shot at Stipe Miocic after his knockout loss to Ngannou.

In an interview with The Schmo, Lewis said that Miocic should start thinking about his post-career aspirations after losing to Ngannou at UFC 260.

“I think this might be it for Stipe,” Lewis said. “He’s punch drunk and has been hit too many times. I don’t think he’s going anywhere up in his career after that.”

Miocic is highly regarded as the most accomplished UFC heavyweight champion in the promotion’s history, including his trilogy win over former double champion Daniel Cormier and his dismantling of Ngannou in their first fight. But after Miocic fell to Ngannou in their rematch, questions loom about what could be next for Miocic; including a possible fight with Jon Jones.

UFC president Dana White has said recently that Lewis is next in line for the heavyweight title shot after negotiations between Jones and the UFC fizzled out in recent months. Lewis re-entered the picture after Ngannou won the title and Jones reportedly asked for a price tag that the promotion wasn’t willing to match.

Lewis has been on an absolute tear in the UFC’s heavyweight division since losing to Cormier and Junior Dos Santos. He has won four straight bouts including his most recent knockout win over Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19.

Miocic has talked about his recent weight gain since the Ngannou fight, and his intentions to bulk up and change his physique as he attempts to work back up to the heavyweight title. Curiously enough, White has also alluded to a possible match-up between Miocic and Jones for later this year, although nothing has moved in terms of fight negotiations on either side.

The UFC heavyweight division continues to be one of the most entertaining divisions in all of Mixed Martial Arts, and Lewis doubting Miocic’s chances at re-entering the title picture is sure to make things that much more interesting.

Do you agree with Derrick Lewis that Stipe Miocic is done being a championship-level UFC fighter?