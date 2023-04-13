Fans will have to wait a little longer for Jon Jones to defend his newly won UFC heavyweight championship against former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic.

All parties involved appeared to be deadset on making the highly anticipated heavyweight superfight happen this July during the promotion’s annual International Fight Week festivities. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi put the kibosh on that, reporting that the fight is still expected, but much more likely for a fall setting rather than a summertime one.

Appearing on the Pat McAffee Show, UFC President Dana White poured further doubt on the fight happening at UFC 290, revealing that he has not heard from Jon Jones since ‘Bones’ dispatched Ciryl Gane in the first round of their UFC 285 main event last month.

“Jon Jones goes back underground … ‘Let me know when the Stipe fight is done,’” White said of the heavyweight champ. “He is a fascinating, talented artist to deal with. I haven’t heard a word out of him. Poof! Gone! He’s back in New Mexico doing whatever he does. He’s shooting guns, he’s got German Shepherds, he’s doing his thing.”

Getting wind of White’s comments, Stipe Miocic pointed out the irony of Jones claiming that he was the one running from the fight no more than a month ago.

“Weird… because last month you said I was the one running, Jonny Bones,” Stipe Miocic wrote on Twitter. “If anyone needs me, I’ll be in the gym.”

Dana White is Confident Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Will Happen Eventually

It’s an unfortunate turn of events, but given that Jon Jones’ long-awaited return just occurred in March, it was a big ask to see him back inside the Octagon by July. Particularly by heavyweight standards where fans are lucky if they have the opportunity to see the title defended once a year.

Despite the setback, Dana White is confident that the promotion will eventually deliver the goods.

“I love making the big fights, making fights that should happen when they’re supposed to happen,” he told Pat McAffee. “In the history of the company, since I’ve been here, right? Twenty-two, twenty-three years, or whatever it is. There’s only two fights we weren’t able to make: the Fedor fight with Fedor Emelianenko against Brock Lesnar, and then a Francis Ngannou fight. Not a bad record… and I’ll take it.”