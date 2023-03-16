Jon Jones calls out UFC rival Stipe Miocic, accuses him of avoiding fight: ‘Stop wasting everyone’s time’

Jon Jones called out Stipe Miocic on social media, telling the Ohio native to stop wasting everyone’s time.

Earlier this month, ‘Bones’ made his long-awaited return to the Octagon and made quick work of top heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane to capture the vacant UFC heavyweight championship. Even before he squared off with Gane, talks of a scrap with general consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic made the rounds with both fighters seemingly game. However, that may not be the case according to recent posts by Jones.

On Twitter, Jon Jones called out Miocic, claiming that the former two-time titleholder had dodged a fight with him all last year and suggesting that Miocic was once again dragging his feet when it comes to their rumored July meeting.

“Yo @stipemiocic only you the UFC and I know the truth, you dodged me all of 2022 – July, September & December,” Jones tweeted. “Now I’m hearing rumors that we may not be fighting this July.”

Jones followed that up with another tweet aimed at Miocic.

“Bro it’s simple, either you believe in yourself or you don’t. Either you want this challenge or you don’t. Stop wasting everyone’s time.”

Stipe Miocic Responds to Jon Jones on Twitter

Stipe Miocic quickly responded to Jones’ callout on Twitter, posting a graphic for their anticipated July showdown with the caption, “See you in July.”

See you in July. pic.twitter.com/lH7ZzemPCH — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) March 16, 2023

Stipe Miocic has been out of action since losing the UFC heavyweight championship via second-round knockout to the recently released Francis Ngannou. Prior to that, Miocic engaged in a heavyweight trilogy with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Miocic won their last two matchups, capturing the heavyweight title for a second time and solidifying himself as the greatest heavyweight in promotional history.

With Jon Jones’ quick finish of Ciryl Gane, ‘Bones’ is eager to take care of business with Miocic in an effort to establish himself as the greatest fighter in UFC history. Though an argument could be made that Jones has already done more than enough to earn that accolade.

The UFC has made no official announcement regarding Jon Jones’ first heavyweight title defense, but the showdown with Stipe Miocic is expected to take place at UFC 290 in July during International Fight Week.