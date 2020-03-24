Stipe Miocic Not Focusing On Fighting During COVID-19 Pandemic

Spread the word!













Stipe Miocic isn’t focused on fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic that is impacting the entire world.

Many countries are in lockdown while the sports world is shut down due to the virus. The UFC has postponed three events but Dana White remains adamant UFC 249 on April 18 will be their return event.

Yet, for UFC heavyweight champion in Stipe Miocic, he says the trilogy against Daniel Cormier was set for the summer. But now, with the pandemic shutting gyms down, Miocic says he is focusing on his other job of being a firefighter. So, he isn’t thinking about fighting at all.

“It’s looking like summer. But with this going on right now, honestly I’m not even worried about that,” Miocic said in an interview with UFC reporter Megan Olivi (via MMA Junkie). “I’m worried about firefighting, and the paramedics out there and I got to do what I got to do. There’s so many people out there that need help. There’s people that are going to stay at home and some of them might get sick. I’m putting myself in harm’s way and I’m okay with that. But I’ve got to make sure when I’m home at the end of the day my family is okay.”

This is no doubt an interesting time for everyone. Miocic is deciding to help people out firefighting instead of fighting. Although UFC president Dana White says he has a new location for UFC 249, many fans believe the fight won’t happen due to travel bans and the status if COVID-19.

When Stipe Miocic will return to the Octagon is to be seen. But, the champ did recently get cleared to return following an eye injury. Last time out, he TKO’d Daniel Cormier to regain the heavyweight belt.

