Stipe Miocic Fight Purses Revealed in Unsealed Antitrust Lawsuit Documents

Stipe Miocic earned nearly $700,000 for his first heavyweight title defense.

News of Miocic’s previously undisclosed earnings from two separate bouts comes courtesy of a report from Bloody Elbow. Earlier this month, the site revealed financial details surrounding 33 different UFC fighters after documents associated with the promotion’s antitrust lawsuit were unsealed.

Using information available in the documents, MMA journalist Anton Tabuena and others were able to establish the total fight purse, including previously undisclosed payouts, made to multiple fighters during the early-to-late 2010s. Those included in the report were pro wrestling star CM Punk who cleared more than $1 million for his Octagon debut in 2016.

Adding to that report, Tabuena revealed that Stipe Miocic, the consensus GOAT of the UFC heavyweight division, walked away with $692,735 for his win against Alistar Overeem at UFC 203. $650,000 of that was previously disclosed ($600,000 purse plus a $50,000 bonus), leaving $42,736 in undisclosed payouts.

It was also revealed that Miocic walked away with $125,000 following a fight with Junior dos Santos. The disclosed payout was $80,000, including a 30k fight purse and a 50k bonus. Presumably, this is from their 2014 meeting where Miocic suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of JDS.

Stipe Miocic’s likely payouts against Overeem and JDS:



$125,000 vs. Junior dos Santos — Disclosed purse: $80,000 (30K+50K bonus)



$692,736 vs. Alistair Overeem — Disclosed purse: $650,000 (600K+50K bonus) pic.twitter.com/xlnQMiFCDA — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 14, 2023

Bloody Elbow’s Josh S. Nash also crunched the numbers from the unsealed documents to create some very interesting statistics.

From 2011-2016, there were 5004 total bout compensations.

Total compensation: $505,028,484

Lowest pay: $4,000 for one fighter on his third fight in 2011

Highest pay: $8,000,000 for Brock Lesnar in 2016

Mean Average: $100,925

Median Average: $29,000

You can check out a year-by-year analysis of the UFC’s reported payouts here.