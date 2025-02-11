Stipe Miocic advises Tom Aspinall on future fight with Jon Jones: ‘Don’t do what I did’

Former two-time heavyweight kingpin, Stipe Miocic was blunt in his advice to current interim champion, Tom Aspinall if he is to share the Octagon with UFC star, Jon Jones later this year — urging him to avoid the same outcome he was treated to back in November.

Miocic, a former two-time heavyweight gold holder, made his final Octagon outing last year at UFC 309, suffering an eventual third round spinning back-kick knockout loss after a barrage of strike to the body from heavyweight champion, Jones.

Stipe Miocic offers candid advice to Tom Aspinall pre-Jon Jones fight

And calling time on his decorated professional career in the immediate aftermath of his loss, Miocic — who claimed this week that Francis Ngannou was a “badder” fighter than Jones — having shared the Octagon with both, offered some candid advice to British favorite, Aspinall if he’s to fight the former pound-for-pound pacesetter.

“Don’t do what I did,” Stipe Miocic told The Schmo during a recent interview.

“Tom (Aspinall) is super tough and he hits hard, moves well, he’s a big man,” Stipe Miocic continued. “If he stays calm under the situation and whatever happens, he just stays calm, I think he’ll be fine. If he picks his shots and he’s smart with what he does, I think he’ll do fine.”

Himself hitting the headlines this week amid links to a future title unification pairing with Aspinall, Jones teased a massive announcement on his fighting future — before revealing plans to take on the American healthcare system, leaving fans hopeful of an imminent announcement disappointed.

“While this may not be a traditional fight for me, it’s obvious that too many Americans are being hurt and forced into medical debt or bankruptcy by a Healthcare System so greedy that hospitals and insurers hide their actual prices so they can charge us whatever they want,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “Their “estimates” are bullshit and the corporate greed in American healthcare is breaking people and families across the United States.

“I’ve seen it countless times in my own community where I have friends, family, and neighbors who are afraid to even get the care they need because the entire system, without real prices upfront, is dishonest and rigged for corporate profit,” Jon Jones continued. “Time to hold these healthcare bullies accountable. Power to the people… Power to the Patients. @PowertoPatnts”