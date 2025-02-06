UFC star Jon Jones releases underwhelming announcement as fans reacts to latest news

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones sent fans into raptures overnight — hinting at an imminent announcement on his immediate future, however, following the release of his statement on social media tonight — fans and media alike have expressed their disappointment with the news.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight gold holder and a current heavyweight champion, claimed overnight that he had a special announcement to make on social media, which he would be dropping today — with many fans expecting the Rochester native to provide a much-anticipated update on his fighting future.

Jon Jones disappoints fans with cryptic announcement post

However, this evening, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones appeared to disappoint his following, revealing he is planning to associate with a non-profit organization in order to take on the current healthcare system in the United States.

“While this may not be a traditional fight for me, it’s obvious that too many Americans are being hurt and forced into medical debt or bankruptcy by a Healthcare System so greedy that hospitals and insurers hide their actual prices so they can charge us whatever they want,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “Their “estimates” are bullshit and the corporate greed in American healthcare is breaking people and families across the United States.

“I’ve seen it countless times in my own community where I have friends, family, and neighbors who are afraid to even get the care they need because the entire system, without real prices upfront, is dishonest and rigged for corporate profit,” Jon Jones continued. “Time to hold these healthcare bullies accountable. Power to the people… Power to the Patients. @PowertoPatnts”

Jones’ announcement comes hot off the heels of speculation linking him with an overdue unification clash for the heavyweight title against interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall — with the British heavyweight laying in wait for a shot at the championship-proper since last summer.