Steve Erceg scores brutal walk-Off KO of Matt Schnell 26-Seconds into second round – UFC Vegas 87 Highlights

Aussie standout Steve Erceg scored his fourth straight win inside the Octagon with a walk-off knockout of Matt Schnell in the UFC Vegas 87 main card opener on Saturday.

‘Astro Boy’ entered the contest as a massive -455 favorite and immediately showed why in the opening round, bloodying up Schnell with a brilliant bit of boxing. With Schnell unable to compete on the feet, it felt like it was just a matter of time before Erceg landed the finishing blow.

As it turns out, he didn’t have to wait long.

Less than 30 seconds into the second stanza, Erceg uncorked a massive left hand that caught Shnell on the button and immediately rendered him unconscious.

Official Result: Steve Erceg def. Matt Schnell via KO (strikes) at 0:26 of Round 2.

‘Astro Boy’ moved to 12-1 in his mixed martial arts career with eight of his victories coming by way of finish.

Check Out Highlights From Steve Erceg vs. Matt Schell at UFC Vegas 87: