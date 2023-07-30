According to reports ahead of UFC 291 last night, former two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson was denied his show money despite successfully making the division limit during Friday’s weigh-in, ahead of an eventual failed fight against Brazilian striker, Michel Pereira.

Thompson, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, was initially scheduled to take on Pereira on the later preliminary card of UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah last night, however, with the cancellation of a bout between Paulo Costa, and Ikram Aliskerov earlier this month, their pairing was promoted to a main card billing.

And during Friday’s officialy weigh-ins, Pereira stunningly missed the non-title welterweight limit by three pounds, coming in at 174lbs for his scheduled fight with Stephen Thompson.

According to reports from MMA Junkie reporter, Mike Bohn, Simpsonville striker, Thompson, who successfully made the welterweight limit at 170.5lbs for his clash with Pereira, however, was denied any of his show money by the promotion despite successfully making weight for the scheduled bout.

“Stephen Thompson didn’t receive his show money despite making weight for his cancelled #UFC291 bout vs. Michel Pereira, per source,” Bohn tweeted.

Sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC Fight Night Orlando back in December of last year, Thompson managed to turn in an eventual fourth round corner stoppage TKO win over last night’s main card opener, Kevin Holland — with the duo earning a Fight of the Night bonus to boot.

Atop last night’s UFC 291 card at the Delta Center, former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje clinched the symbolic BMF championship with a stunning second round high-kick KO win over fellow former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier.

In the night’s co-headliner, former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira made a successful light heavyweight limit bow, defeating former division championship winner, Jan Blachowicz with a close, split decision win.