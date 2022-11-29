Stephen Thompson will have Jack Black walkout with him for his fight with Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando

Stephen Thompson will have actor and singer Jack Black walk out alongside him on Dec. 3.

Thompson has used the song “Wonderboy” by Black’s band ‘Tenacious D’ throughout his career. The former welterweight title contender is scheduled to face Kevin Holland after a year-long absence.

The South Carolina native made an appearance on ‘Won’t Back Down Radio’ with Chris Weidman, where he spoke about the pre-fight plans.

“I got Jack Black to walk me out,” Thompson said. “He may lip sync or something, but I don’t think he’s gonna sing it. He asked me ‘how cool would it be if I walked you out?’…I would be just happy if he was at the fight…the management took care of it from there, and made it happen.” [h/t MMA News]

Black has had a near four-decade acting career. His hit movies include Kung Fu Panda, Nacho Libre and School of Rock. He is a two-time Golden Globe nominee and has a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Will Jack Black be Stephen Thompson’s Good Luck Charm?

Thompson is trying to turn things around. He’s lost his last two fights against Belal Muhammed and Gilbert Burns. After being out-grappled in his last two fights, the 39-year-old is still hopeful for his future. He is looking for his 17th MMA win against Kevin Holland.

The MMA veteran admitted that his last two fights “left a bad taste” in him. His goal is to put on a show for the fans this time around.

“For this [fight], it was just trying to get somebody who wants to fight. Who doesn’t mind getting out there and duking it out with you and making the fight exciting,” Thompson said on Submission Radio. “I want the fans to get their money’s worth. Kevin is definitely an exciting fighter and that’s why I wanted this fight.”