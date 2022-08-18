Exclusive: Stephen Thompson aims for a sell-out rematch with Jorge Masvidal: “The NMF vs. The BMF? Let’s go!”

Stephen Thompson (16-6-1 MMA) has expressed his desire for an all-out striking rematch against his old foe, Jorge Masvidal (35- 16 MMA).

After signing a new six-fight contract with the UFC in December of 2021, Thompson has still yet to be booked in for his next trip to the octagon, having lost his last bout against Belal Muhammed (21-3 MMA) via a unanimous decision.

Despite the fact that the Simpsonville native coming off back-to-back losses against both welterweight contenders Belal Muhammed and Gilbert Burns, during a recent interview with LowKickMMA reporter, Mike Owens, Thompson expressed that he is still confident he will rediscover his title-challenging form as he continues to focus on winning UFC gold at 170lbs.

“The goal has always been and always will be the title,” Stephen Thompson explained.

“Yeah, I had those two setbacks and everybody’s like, ‘Stephen, you’re turning 40 years old,’ it’s like common man I feel like I’m 25! I haven’t taken a tone of damage, I feel great and still improving every day. I came into this game fairly late at 28 years old and I’m still learning. I think it’s still there… so yeah, the goal is always the same.”

Stephen Thompson eyes up a rematch against Jorge Masvidal

‘Wonderboy’ last competed against Masvidal during UFC 217 at the Madison Square Garden in 2017.

The pair’s encounter was a classic striking affair between a lightning-quick boxer versus an unconventional kickboxer, as Stephen Thompson managed to prevail with a convincing majority decision.

However, since then Masvidal has become the UFC’s only BMF champion and one of the biggest earners on the entire roster after picking up impressive knockout victories against Darren Till, Ben Askern and Nate Diaz, thus before losing his last three fights on the bounce.

With both UFC veterans desperate for a win, it’s hard for any MMA fans not to be intrigued by this potential barnburner.

“I think it would be great. I think it would be a good fight.”

“He’s improved, I’ve improved. The last time we faced each other I think was UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden, they got another one of those coming up.“

“I know he’s going through allegations right now with Colby Covington well see how that turns out and I don’t think he’ll be fighting until that is over. He’s still looking for them big money fights at this point, but I think that would be exciting, the NMF vs the BMF? Let’s go!”

Do you like the idea of Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal?