Stephen Thompson Eyes Fight With Rafael dos Anjos At MSG

Stephen Thompson is slowly working his way back from a knockout loss to Anthony Pettis back in March.

That kept him from not fighting in his hometown of Greenville, but he is now ready to return. “Wonderboy” is eyeing a fight with Rafael dos Anjos in November at Madison Square Garden.

“Hopefully be fighting back in Madison Square Garden in November is the plan,” Thompson said backstage at UFC 240. “Don’t know who yet. But we will see.”

As for who he wants at MSG in November, well, he has his eyes set on the former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos. If that doesn’t pan out, he just wants a top-five opponent.

“I know me and ‘RDA’ (Rafael dos Anjos) are both coming off of a loss so might be a good time for him to heal up and make that a good time to happen at MSG. So that would be cool. I know Robbie Lawler has a fight coming up this week, so we will see how that goes. Someone I’m looking at it is someone in the top-five.”

Whether or not he gets that fight is to be seen. But, the good news is that Thompson can once again fight and will compete before the year is up. The former welterweight title challenger is looking to make his climb back up the rankings and get another title shot.

