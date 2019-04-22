Stephen Thompson Reveals Timeline For Possible Return

Stephen Thompson reveals a timeline for his possible return to MMA action.

The former title contender in the welterweight division has been put on the sidelines as a result of his latest fight under the UFC banner. Going into this fight, he had hoped to headline the UFC’s debut in his home state of South Carolina this June.

Those plans were nixed once he was medically suspended due to the way that his last fight ended. Ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis scored a second-round knockout over the title contender in the headliner of UFC Nashville.

This event went down on March 24, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on ESPN+. Following this fight, Thompson had to be sent to a hospital.

While doing a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Thompson noted that he hopes to return to the Octagon possibly in August with the hope to return to training at the end of June.

Thompson has been on a roller coaster ride since getting his first title fight booked against Tyron Woodley. He went to a draw with the then-champion at UFC 205 and then suffered a split decision loss to Woodley at UFC 209.

He scored a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217. Since then, he lost two straight fights with losses to Darren Till in May 2018 by decision and then to Pettis.