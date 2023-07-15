UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre and former foe Michael Bisping appear to be teaming up to make this December’s UFC Fight Pass Invitational event a memorable one.

During the promotion’s annual International Fight Week festivities, it was announced that GSP would be making his long-awaited return to combat sports, engaging in a no-gi submission grappling match at the end of the year. No opponent has been announced, but ‘Rush’ hopes to see former middleweight world champion Michael Bisping on the card with him.

“Georges is trying to get me to compete on The Fight Pass Invitational as well,” Bisping revealed on his YouTube channel. “Georges has offered to train me. He’s invited me down to Austin, Texas to train with him and [John] Danaher… Which I want to do. And I would like to grapple. So I’m not saying it’s a yes. I’m just saying there’s a very good chance that I’ll go dance on the mats, on The Invitational Fight Pass.”

‘The Count’ followed up on his initial comments via social media and seemingly accepted St-Pierre’s offer.

“It’ll give me something to train for,” Bisping wrote. “@GeorgesStPierre offered to help me train. Would be a please and an honor!”

It Would Be the First Time St-Pierre and Bisping Feature on The Same Card in Six Years

Of course, Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping are no strangers to one another, having shared the Octagon at UFC 217.

After dominating the welterweight division for nearly a decade, GSP returned four years removed from his split decision victory against Johny Hendricks to challenge Bisping for the middleweight title. ‘Rush’ scored a third-round submission, becoming the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two separate divisions. A month later, St-Pierre vacated the title due to a medical issue.

Bisping would go on to compete in one more fight, suffering a first-round knockout against Kelvin Gastelum, before retiring from mixed martial arts in 2018. Since then, Bisping has become a beloved member of the UFC broadcast team, offering his unique insight into fights as a color commentator. ‘The Count’ also runs a successful YouTube channel where he hosts the Believe You Me podcast alongside light heavyweight contender Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.