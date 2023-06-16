Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith are a little skeptical regarding the disturbing accusations being lobbed at Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, TMZ Sports revealed that Conor McGregor allegedly sexually assaulted a woman following Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami. McGregor, along with security staff, is accused of luring a woman into a bathroom inside the Kaseya Center where McGregor reportedly assaulted her in a series of violent and disgusting acts that you can read about in detail right here.

Though the investigation is ongoing, recently released video footage brings some of the alleged victims’ accusations into question. Not everyone is quite sure what to make of the situation, including Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith who discussed the claims during a recent episode of their Believe You Me podcast.

“I’ve gotta pick my words carefully, choose my words carefully,” Bisping said. “Because there is a lot of real accusations. And I’m not saying this isn’t real. I’m just saying that when I read that statement it just seems a little weird…Here’s the real parts. McGregor broke his leg – he’s in the handicapped stall, makes sense…That part stacks up. But hold on, are we supposed to believe that McGregor’s security guards are now in the business of abducting women?”

Conor McGregor broke his leg in July 2021 during the opening round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Since then, McGregor has seemingly recovered from the injury as he has been seen routinely training and touting his “titanium leg” during his run on The Ultimate Fighter.

Footage of the interaction between Conor McGregor and the alleged victim has surfaced



Anthony Smith Shares Michael Bisping’s Skepticism Over Latest Conor McGregor Accusations

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Anthony Smith believes that Conor McGregor going into a bathroom stall with some random woman is not all that unlikely given his status as a combat sports megastar, but admittedly has a hard time believing that the security staff for both the NBA and the Miami heat are in the business of aiding in sexual assaults.

“This is me speaking straight to Conor,” Smith began. “Because I’ve gotten myself into some really weird situations…Nothing like this, but things that weren’t true. What I had to learn was that I needed to do a better job being the position that I am in the world…My advice to Conor would be stop putting yourself in positions to be taken advantage of. Don’t be in bathrooms with chicks. Do I doubt that Conor would be in a bathroom with a chick? I don’t doubt that for a second. Do I think that he’s having NBA and Heat security help him sexually assault some random girl? I highly doubt that” (h/t MMA News).

A new report revealed that Conor McGregor and the woman were partying at a nightclub inside the Kaseya Center before leaving together and ultimately ending up in the bathroom. Video footage released by TMZ shows McGregor leading the alleged victim into the bathroom, but nobody appears to follow the pair inside, though multiple members of the security staff on hand can be seen barricading the door.

“My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room,” attorney Ariel Mitchell said in a statement on behalf of the accuser. “The man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video). My client believed they were leaving, but instead, Conor took her into the restroom.”