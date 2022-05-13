A shock upset opened the main card of Bellator 281, as Luke Trainer was handed his first loss as a professional by Cameroon’s Simon Biyong.

Trainer walked out in front of his home crowd a huge betting favorite. The man from Stevenage appeared to get rocked early by Biyong, but was able to take the fight to the ground, where he locked up back control and rained down a series of hellacious strikes.

However, in the second round, Biyong began lighting Trainer up on the feet, sending the Brit tumbling to the canvas. ‘Hemle’ followed him down, taking the mount, and landing his own G&P. Trainer was just about able to hang on, and make it to the end of the round, although not before suffering numerous lacerations across his face.

The third round was more of the same, as Biyong’s striking damaged Trainer, leading to the fight once again going to the ground. Biyong rode the fight out from here, maintaining top control and landing more ground strikes till the end of the round.

Simon Biyong defeats Luke Trainer via unanimous decision (29-27, 28-27, 29-28).

Below, catch the highlights from Simon Biyong’s unanimous decision victory against Luke Trainer:

#Bellator281 is off with a 💥



Catch Luke Trainer and Simon Biyong in the @BellatorMMA cage NOW on SHOWTIME pic.twitter.com/Ns2w7KSDlO — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) May 13, 2022