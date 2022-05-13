LowKick MMA will be bringing you Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storley results throughout the night (Fri. May 13. 2022) live from the OVO Arena in London, England.

Taking main event status; an interim Bellator welterweight title fight between the #1 ranked welterweight contender, Michael Page, and the #4 ranked contender, Logan Storley. The promotion introduced an interim title to the division amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine after undisputed champion, Yaroslav Amosov returned home to help defend his country from the Russian invasion.

Unbeaten in his last six consecutive outings, experienced kickboxing striker, Page most recently featured in the main event of Bellator 267 last October, avenging his sole professional defeat with a close, debated split decision win over former undisputed champion, Douglas Lima.

South Dakota native, Storley has also only suffered one professional loss — a November 2020 split judging defeat against the aforenoted, Amosov. In a pair of victories since, Storley has improved to 13-1 with a pair of wins over Dante Schrio, and Neiman Gracie.

Bellator 281: MVP vs. Storley – Results

Bellator 281 Main Card Results: (Showtime)

Welterweight: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley

Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards

Flyweight: Denise Kieholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Welterweight: Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo

Light Heavyweight: Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Bellator 281 Preliminary Card Results: (YouTube/Pluto TV)

Featherweight: Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Welterweight: Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger

Flyweight: Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

Lightweight: Tim Wilde vs. Alfie Davis

Featherweight: Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz

Catchweight (189.2lbs): Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos

Light Heavyweight: Marciej Rozanski vs. Lee Chadwick

Strawweight: Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green