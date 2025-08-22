Sickly Brian Ortega Weight Cut Crisis Leads to Last-Minute UFC Shanghai Changes

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega faced serious health complications during his weight cut for UFC Shanghai, forcing officials to restructure his co-main event bout against Aljamain Sterling. The fight, originally scheduled at featherweight, was moved to a 153-pound catchweight after reports emerged that Ortega had been hospitalized during the cutting process.

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

The drama unfolded during Thursday’s official weigh-ins at the UFC’s designated hotel in Shanghai. Initial reports indicated that Brian Ortega had been hospitalized after falling while attempting to make the 145-pound featherweight limit. Sources reported that an ambulance was seen at the fighter hotel, leading to widespread speculation that the highly anticipated co-main event would be cancelled entirely.

However, after several hours of uncertainty, UFC officials announced that both fighters had successfully weighed in at 153 pounds, allowing the bout to proceed as a catchweight contest. The weight adjustment represented an eight-pound allowance above the standard featherweight limit, providing both athletes with additional recovery time.

Originally scheduled as a featherweight bout, Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling's bout will now be contested at a catchweight of 153 pounds.



They both hit the scale at 153 pounds. #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/2dNPfFoLoA — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2025

Brian Ortega’s Troubling Physical Appearance

Video footage and photographs from the weigh-ins showed Ortega appearing severely depleted and struggling to maintain his composure on the scales. Observers noted that the 34-year-old fighter could barely lift his arms and appeared to be in significant distress during the weigh-in process. Multiple MMA journalists and fans expressed concern about Ortega’s physical condition, with many questioning whether he should compete at all.

The visual evidence of Ortega’s difficult weight cut drew comparisons to his previous struggles at UFC 303, where similar health complications forced him to withdraw from a bout against Diego Lopes on fight day. During that incident, Ortega revealed that he had battled a fever and experienced his body “shutting down” while attempting to cut weight on short notice.

Industry observers have noted that Ortega has been contemplating a permanent move to the lightweight division, making his continued attempts to compete at featherweight increasingly problematic. The 11-year UFC veteran has previously indicated his intention to move up in weight but has continued accepting featherweight bouts despite the apparent health risks.

Sterling Adapts to Changed Circumstances

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who moved up to featherweight in 2024, appeared in significantly better condition during the weigh-ins and agreed to the catchweight adjustment. Sterling, currently ranked seventh in the featherweight division, saw the weight change as an opportunity to secure a crucial victory against a top-five opponent.

The fight adjustment came after Sterling had already completed his own weight cut to the featherweight limit, requiring him to rehydrate and add weight back to meet the 153-pound catchweight. UFC officials worked with both fighters’ teams to negotiate the new terms, allowing the co-main event to proceed as scheduled.

Health Implications and Future Concerns

Medical experts have long warned about the dangers of extreme weight cutting in combat sports, citing risks including kidney failure, dehydration, and neurological complications. Ortega’s repeated struggles suggest his body may no longer be able to safely reach the featherweight limit, particularly given his age and the cumulative effects of years of weight cutting.

UFC officials have not commented on potential disciplinary measures or requirements for Ortega’s future fights, though the pattern of weight-related issues may force a permanent move to lightweight regardless of his preferences. The organization’s decision to allow the catchweight bout demonstrates their commitment to preserving major fights while prioritizing athlete safety.