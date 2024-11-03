Watch: Elbows, Knees, and Punches lead to a Shocking first round Knockout in Muay Thai from 19-year-old

The 19-year-old ‘King’ Akif Guluzada earned a first-round knockout with a stunning combination of elbows, knees, punches, and even a spinning back kick in ONE Championship Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 85.

19-year-old Akif Guluzada First Round Muay Thai Knockout

Azerbaijan’s Akif Guluzada is a rising star in the world of Muay Thai, making waves with his impressive performances in ONE Championship. Observers have described him as a “buzzsaw” due to his relentless and aggressive fighting style.

In ONE Championship Muay Thai he now holds a record of 2-0 with his most recent victory over Samingdam came by TKO in the first round at 2:41. Akif Guluzada is considered a rising talent in the Muay Thai world. His knockout victory over Samingdam has certainly increased his profile.

Samingdam Looksuanmuaythai is a professional Muay Thai fighter from Thailand who competes in ONE Championship’s flyweight division. Samingdam’s recent fights in ONE Championship have been mixed trading wins and losses. Following his loss to Akif Guluzada on November 1, 2024, it was reported that Fareast Looksuan, the owner of Looksuan Muay Thai camp, expressed disappointment in Samingdam’s performance. At 22 years old, he still has potential for growth and improvement in his Muay Thai career.

In four-ounce Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 85 Akif Guluzada used spinning back kicks, elbows, knees, and punches to earn a first-round knockout. Check it out below: