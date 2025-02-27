‘Carrying the Torch’ – UFC 315 Star Honored to Fight Where Georges St-Pierre’s Legacy Began

Rising UFC contender Jasmine Jasudavicius is ready to put on a show in her home country.

Riding a four-fight win streak, Jasudavicius is set for her toughest test yet when she meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 315 on Saturday, May 10.

Adding to the excitement, Jasudavicius will be competing in Canada where she was born, raised, and witnessed the rise of Octagon icon Georges St-Pierre.

“Coming to Montreal, where ‘GSP’ started…and for us to be able to kind of continue on in the footsteps of the great, it kind of is like, surreal for me personally,” Jasudavicius said in an interview with the UFC. “MMA has been growing in Canada so much and the support is unbelievable. And I’m just super looking forward to fighting and putting a show on in front of the fans.”

Jasmine Jasudavicius looks to improve her spot in the flyweight top 10 at uFC 315

Jasudavicius is 7-2 under the UFC banner with her most recent victory coming via a unanimous decision over Mayra Bueno Silva in Saudi Arabia. The win moved her into the flyweight top 10, taking hold of the No. 9 spot rankings.

With a win over Andrade in Montreal, she could overtake the No. 7 slot and potentially set the stage for a shot at reigning flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. Just as soon as ‘Bullet’ settles some business with Manon Fiorot. Of course, there are plenty of exciting matchups for Jasudivicius. Fights with ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas, Natalia Silva, and Erin Blanchfield are all ripe for the picking.

But before she can look ahead to the top of the weight class, she’ll have to get past one of the best female fighters to ever step inside the Octagon.