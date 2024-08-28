Shavkat Rakhmonov dismisses Kamaru Usman’s title shot hopes, issues warning to Belal Muhammad

Unbeaten welterweight challenger, Shavkat Rakhmonov remains hopeful of securing his own championship charge against the undisputed gold holder, Belal Muhammad next — claiming former champion, Kamaru Usman really has no claim to a challenge amid his three-fight losing skid.

Rakhmonov, the current number three ranked divisional contender, most recently featured at UFC 296 back in December of last year, becoming the first fighter to finish former title challenger, Stephen Thompson with a submission — landing a rear-naked choke success.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Shavkat Rakhmonov issues warning to both Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad

The victory came as Uzbekistan native, Rakhmonov’s eighteenth consecutively — all by way of finish, and off the back of Muhammad’s title coronation at UFC 304 earlier this summer, he wants to land himself a title challenge next, ahead of former pound-for-pound number one, Usman.

Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neil – Zuffa LLC

“I don’t know what he (Kamaru Usman) is thinking about,” Shavkat Rakhmonov told Submission Radio during a recent interview. “It’s a shame to ask for a title shot after losing three fights straight. Like, in my head — I can’t get my head around it. But, it is what it is.”

“All I can say to Belal (Muhammad), is to get ready,” Shavkat Rakhmonov explained. “There’s nowhere to run. This fight has to happen next. The cage door will close, and then we’ll see who’s the better man.”

Knocking the losing skid of former champion, Usman to boot alongside Rakhmonov, undisputed titleholder, Muhammad has discussed potentially fighting the Auchi veteran first and foremost — labelling a potential bout with the former champion as a legacy matchup for him.

In the midst of a three-fight losing run, Nigerian veteran, Usman most recently co-headlined UFC 294 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE — suffering a controversial majority decision defeat against the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight divisional debut on short-notice.