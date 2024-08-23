Shavkat Rakhmonov campaigns for UFC title fight next: ‘There should be no question’

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov has staked his claim for a title shot at 170lbs next ahead of other contenders, pointing to his stunning 100% finish rate and undefeated streaks — as the main reason he should battle newly-minted champion, Belal Muhammad next.

Rakhmonov, the current number three ranked divisional contender, most recently featured back in December of last year on the main card of UFC 296, improving to 18-0 with a stunning second round rear-naked choke win over two-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson.

As for Muhammad, the streaking Illinois native sprung a massive title fight upset at the end of July in Manchester, ending the run of two-time foe, Leon Edwards in a unanimous decision shutout win at UFC 304 in his first championship charge under the banner of the organization.

And while Shavkat Rakhmonov has yet to be booked for his next outing amid links to a definitive title eliminator against Australian fan-favorite, Jack Della Maddalena, the Uzbekistan-born challenger has been weighed up as a challenge to Muhammad next — alongside former champion, Kamaru Usman.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vows to take on Belal Muhammad next

However, staking his claim for a showdown with the new champion next, Rakhmonov took to his social media today, claiming his winning spree should land him a charge against Muhammad before any other challenger.

“18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights,” Shavkat Rakhmonov posted on his X account, poking fun at the recent run of former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman. “I think there should be no question who fights next for the title.”

In the midst of a three-fight losing skid against common-foe, Edwards, and the unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, Usman has staked his claim for a grudge fight with Muhammad — who name-dropped a fight with the Nigerian veteran in a bid to bolster his claim as champion, in a self-labelled legacy championship fight for himself.