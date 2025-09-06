Sam Hughes Smokes Shauna Bannon with Slick Second-Round Submission Victory – UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes - UFC Paris Highlights

Sam Hughes made it three in a row at UFC Paris with a dominant second-round submission victory over Shauna Bannon.

Hughes landed an early takedown after Bannon initiated the clinch. Landing a few shots from guard, Hughes transitioned to side control and caught Bannon in a crucifix. Hughes landed a few solid shots, but Bannon eventually got Hughes back to half guard.

Though the first round clearly belonged to Hughes, Bannon scored a moral victory after fighting back to her feet with only seconds left in the stanza.

Bannon ended up right back on her back in the second after Hughes opened up with some solid striking that caused the Irishwoman to lose her balance. Hughes quickly moved back into side control before taking Bannon’s back and cinching in a rear-naked choke in the center of the Octagon. With nowhere to go and unable to fight the hands, Bannon had no choice but to tap out.

Official Result: Sam Hughes def. Shauna Bannon via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:58 of Round 2.

Check out Highlights From Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes at UFC Paris:

