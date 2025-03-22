Caolan Loughran scores narrow split win over Nathan Fletcher in tight fight – UFC London Highlights

Tyrone bantamweight contender, Caolan Loughran has landed the most high-profile victory of his short Octagon tenure to date, scoring a close, split decision win over former amateur rival, Nathan Fletcher in their preliminary card rematch of sorts at UFC London this evening.

Loughran, a staple of Team Kaoban in Liverpool, improves his promotional record to 2-2 with this evening’s win in the capital, following a prior decision success against Angel Pacheco. The victory came sandwiched between a pair of losses to both Taylor Lapilus, and Jake Hadley.

And certainly showing off one of his better performances tonight, former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion, Loughran would ride out as a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victor against English prospect, Fletcher.

Below, catch the highlights from Caolan Loughran’s decision win at UFC London