Undefeated middleweight prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov drew the ire of combat sports fans online after a blatant display of unsportsmanlike conduct during a recent competition.
Sharaputdin Magomedov, an 11-0 fighter with ten wins by way of knockout, signed with the UFC earlier this year. ‘Shara Bullet’ was initially rumored to make his promotional debut at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against 185-pound mainstay Derek Brunson, however, the bout has yet to be made official — but fans are already becoming acquainted with the Russian standout, albeit for the wrong reasons.
Competing at an ADCC event in Thailand over the weekend, Sharaputdin Magomedov was matched up with Polish grappler Jakub Bilko. During the contest, Magomedov was caught in a nasty-looking heel hook and appeared to tap out moments after hitting the ground. Bilko immediately relinquished the hold, but the poor sportsmanship of Magomedov quickly kicked in. In the video clip, which was shared by Bilko on Reddit, Magomedov can be seen immediately bouncing back up after the tap and standing over his opponent before throwing a kick.
Sharaputdin Magomedov was reportedly disqualified from the tournament following his apparent tantrum. “Did ADCC Bangkok last Saturday, literally got my a** kicked,” Bilko said of the incident.
This is far from the first time that Magomedov has allowed his temper to get the best of him. Last year, the UFC newcomer was caught on film physically assaulting another man. Needless to say, the attention ‘Shara Bullet’ has received for his latest outburst isn’t doing him any favors when it comes to winning over fans.