Undefeated middleweight prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov drew the ire of combat sports fans online after a blatant display of unsportsmanlike conduct during a recent competition.

Sharaputdin Magomedov, an 11-0 fighter with ten wins by way of knockout, signed with the UFC earlier this year. ‘Shara Bullet’ was initially rumored to make his promotional debut at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against 185-pound mainstay Derek Brunson, however, the bout has yet to be made official — but fans are already becoming acquainted with the Russian standout, albeit for the wrong reasons.

Competing at an ADCC event in Thailand over the weekend, Sharaputdin Magomedov was matched up with Polish grappler Jakub Bilko. During the contest, Magomedov was caught in a nasty-looking heel hook and appeared to tap out moments after hitting the ground. Bilko immediately relinquished the hold, but the poor sportsmanship of Magomedov quickly kicked in. In the video clip, which was shared by Bilko on Reddit, Magomedov can be seen immediately bouncing back up after the tap and standing over his opponent before throwing a kick.

Weird footage out of ADCC in Thailand this weekend that shows Sharaputdin Magomedov kicking his opponent after being submitted with a heel hook by the skilled @jakubbilko.



Magomedov was signed to the #UFC earlier this year & is rumored to debut in October vs. Derek Brunson. #BJJ pic.twitter.com/4BMbBG7ZMB — Talen Guzman (@TalenGuzman) May 29, 2023

Sharaputdin Magomedov was reportedly disqualified from the tournament following his apparent tantrum. “Did ADCC Bangkok last Saturday, literally got my a** kicked,” Bilko said of the incident.

This is far from the first time that Magomedov has allowed his temper to get the best of him. Last year, the UFC newcomer was caught on film physically assaulting another man. Needless to say, the attention ‘Shara Bullet’ has received for his latest outburst isn’t doing him any favors when it comes to winning over fans.

MMA Fans Unleash Their Wrath on Sharaputdin Magomedov Following Disgraceful ADCC Footage

The guy hasn't even fought and may already be one of my least favourite fighters on the roster. — It's Not Cagefighting (@INCagefighting) May 29, 2023

What a coward — Jamie Starr (@xJamieStarrx) May 29, 2023

what an absolute scumbag — yossi benayoun (@NickyNeinInch21) May 29, 2023

This dude is top roided out. I give him 6 months in the ufc before they kick him — Yairs Submissions 🥶 (@oleschmeed) May 29, 2023

This guy is such a piece of shit he should not be allowed in the UFC. Dude got offended about a civilian kissing his girlfriend in public so much so that he thought it was okay to sucker punch and stomp on his face #fuckthisguy — Tyler Greer (@TylerGreer6) May 30, 2023

that “salty loser” has a name. and its Sharaputdin Magomedov. Remember the god damn name 🎯 🇷🇺 👑 — 39 DAYS UNTIL DRICUS SLEEPS ROB 🇿🇦 (@JustinHerronUFC) May 29, 2023