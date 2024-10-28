Shara Magomedov sends fiery warning to Adesanya: ‘The Pirate is here!’ after UFC 308 KO

Off the back of his impressive knockout win over Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308, Shara Magomedov has called for a massive title eliminator with former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya next — warning the City Kickboxing staple that ‘The Pirate’ is here to steady the middleweight ship.

Magomedov, who turned in his fourth straight Octagon win over the course of the weekend, landed a spectacular double spinning back-fist knockout win over Armenian striker, Petrosyan — adding to a slew of prior victories over the trio of Antonio Trocoli, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and Bruno Silva.

Improving his unbeaten record to 15-0 with his knockout of Petrosyan over the weekend to boot, middleweight prospect, Magomedov has offered to welcome former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Adesanya back to the Octagon — issuing him a stark warning to boot.

Shara Magomedov issues stark warning to Israel Adesanya

“I used to chase [a fight with] Israel (Adesanya) when he fought in kickboxing in China,” Shara Magomedov told assembled media following his UFC 308 win in Abu Dhabi. “I was fighting kickboxing in China, too. Now that he switched to MMA, and now that I’m here [in the UFC], I’m ready to capture [what he’s had]. I’m ready to fight him.”

“It doesn’t matter where,” Shara Magomedov explained. “I beat his friend and sparring partner, ‘Blood Diamond’, in China and I was ready to fight him. Israel is very popular in China. Then he switched to MMA and signed to the UFC — and now I’m here, too.”

Sidelined since he featured in the main event of UFC 305 back in August, Adesanya suffered a fourth round rear-naked choke submission loss to current undisputed middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis in the pair’s heated grudge fight in Australia.