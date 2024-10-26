Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Scores Insane Double Backfist KO Against Armen Petrosyan – UFC 308 Highlights

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov kicked off the UFC 308 main card with one of the most incredible KOs of 2024.

Things got off to a fast and furious start between Magomedov and Petrosyan with the latter landing a straight right hand during an early exchange that appeared to have ‘Bullet’ reeling early. Petrosyan didn’t recognize the damage he inflicted and allowed Magomedov plenty of time to recover.

Magomedov appeared to have a speed advantage and began to pick apart Petrosyan, particularly with a consistent lead leg attack that had Petrosyan looking a little rough while getting off his stool for the second round.

Despite that, Petrosyan proved to be the busier striker on the stat sheet as we reached the halfway point of the contest.

As the 10-second clacker sounds in the second stanza, ‘Bullet’ uncorked a double back fist that caught Petrosyan clean and sent him crashing to the canvas. Sensing the fight was over, Magomedov opted to walk away rather than go in for the kill.

Referee Kerry Hatley rushed in and immediately called off the fight, giving Magomedov the 11th spinning back first KO in UFC history.

Official Result: Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan via TKO (spinning back fist) at 4:52 of Round 2.

