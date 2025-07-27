Shara Bullet Hospitalized in Abu Dhabi for Nose Surgery Following UFC Bout

Shara “Bullet” Magomedov is making waves in the UFC’s middleweight division, but his journey has not been without adversity. On the heels of his latest victory at UFC Abu Dhabi, Magomedov has found himself hospitalized for a nose operation following a punishing three-round bout against Marc-André Barriault. Despite leaving the octagon with his hand raised via unanimous decision, the aftermath saw the Russian fighter requiring urgent medical attention.

Shara “Bullet” Magomedov Hospitalized

The clash between Shara Magomedov and Barriault quickly turned into a gritty, stand-up war, with both fighters sustaining visible damage. It was a striking showcase, with neither willing to back down as they engaged in a relentless exchange. Magomedov’s ability to not only withstand Barriault’s early onslaught but also to adapt and dominate in the latter stages of the fight was particularly impressive. The Russian’s comeback – from a challenging opening to securing the win – was met with widespread praise.

Among those lauding Magomedov’s resilience was former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, who highlighted it as “Shara Bullet’s greatest performance to date,” commending his improved takedown defense and ability to weather significant adversity.

This Abu Dhabi win marks a crucial moment in Magomedov’s UFC run. After suffering a defeat to the highly touted Michael ‘Venom’ Page in his previous fight, many wondered if “Bullet” could rally. He answered those doubts convincingly.

However, Magomedov’s performance came at a physical cost. Soon after the contest, reports surfaced via Red Corner MMA that the fighter had to undergo surgery for a nose injury sustained during the match. He is currently hospitalized in Abu Dhabi as a precaution and, according to inside sources, is expected to remain under medical supervision for one or two more days before being cleared for discharge.

“Shara Magomedov remains in hospital in Abu Dhabi following a nose operation he had after his fight with Marc-André Barriault. According to our information, Saraputdin will remain in hospital for 1 or 2 additional days before he will be cleared to leave.”