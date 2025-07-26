UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis SLAMS Shara Bullet After Vitory with just four words

Shara Bullet was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi over Marc-André Barriault. It was a bloody showdown; the Canadian had a cut on his head while Shara Magomedov’s nose became a faucet in round 2. But after his win, the reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis put Shara Bullet on blast.

Dricus Du Plessis SLAMS Shara Bullet

Quickly after the fight had wrapped up, South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis said: “Well done Cyclops/leprechaun.” This is making fun of Shara Magomedov’s signature beard and his single eye.

Well done Cyclops/leprechaun — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) July 26, 2025

With the victory, Shara Magomedov is not yet ranked in the top fifteen at middleweight. Despite impressive wins, he is most recently coming off of a loss to welterweight Michael ‘Venom‘ Page. UFC Abu Dhabi had him rebounding back into the win column.

Next for Dricus Du Plessis is a highly anticipated showdown with the UFC middleweight title on the line against Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev punches his ticket as the top contender with a dominant win over former champion Robert Whittaker, with a first round submission. ‘Stillknocks’ Du Plessis hold impressive wins over former champions such as Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. These two are booked for their championship match at UFC 318.

Shara Magomedov will continue to climb the ranks of middleweight and will hope to break into the top 15 with his next victory.