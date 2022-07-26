Off the back of another barn-burning outing earlier this month at UFC Long Island, Shane Burgos has weighed up his future with the promotion as he enters free agency, however, has welcomed the opportunity to fight in New York once more before the close of the year at UFC 281 in November.

Burgos, who improved to 7-0 in the promotion whilst fighting in his home state earlier this month, managed to find himself on the winning side of a close, majority decision win against fellow division standout, Charles Jourdain.

In the midst of a two-fight winning run, Burgos previously featured at Madison Square Garden back in October of last year at UFC 268, the Bronx native defeated Billy Quarantillo with an impressive unanimous decision win.

Dana White welcomed the opportunity to ink a new contract with Shane Burgos

Entering free agency off the back of his contractual obligations completions against Jourdain at UFC on ABC 3, Burgos, who remains open to the possibility of re-upping with the organization – amid welcomes from UFC president, Dana White, noting his willingness to fight at MSG in November once more.

“Before the end of the year, I would love to be back – before the end of the year,” Shane Burgos told LowKick MMA reporter, Michael Owens. “I don’t know the exact date – November 12., they (the UFC) have that MSG (Madison Square Garden) show (UFC 281) – but I’m not opposed to fighting outside the state (of New York) at all.”

“I’ve done it seven times, I’m 7-0 in New York which is awesome, I love to be able to say that,” Shane Burgos continued. “My favorite part about fighting in Long Island, was fighting at 2:30 p.m. – that was f*cking awesome. … If you’re gonna put me in New York, give me the early time slots.”

Weighing up his next opponent following prior callouts of both Dan Ige and veteran division contender, Chan Sung Jung, Burgos labelled a potential fight the streaking, Arnold Allen in the UK a “banger”.

“That would be a banger, that would be a banger,” Shane Burgos said. “… That would be f*cking wild – in a football stadium, too. That would get my blood pumping.”

15-3 as a professional, during his Octagon tenure which began back in December 2016, Burgos has landed other promotional wins against Tiago Trator, Charles Rosa, Godofredo Pepey, Kurt Holobaugh, Cub Swanson, and Makwan Amirkhani.