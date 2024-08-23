Seven years ago Floyd Mayweather battered Conor McGregor

On this day seven years ago — former world champion boxing pugilist, Floyd Mayweather brought down the curtain on one of the most lucrative and impressive professional careers in combat sports — landing a tenth round knockout win over former UFC champion, Conor McGregor in the pair’s ‘super fight’ in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mayweather, a decorated former multiple division and time world champion boxer, is gearing up for his return to the ring this weekend — albeit in an exhibition capacity, taking on New York native, John Gotti III in the pair’s rematch in Mexico City.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has yet to make good on a return to combat sports since fracturing his tibia and fibula three years ago, however, has been heavily linked with an end-of-year return at UFC 310 in a showdown with Michael Chandler.

Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

And seven years ago today, in one of the biggest sporting events in recent memory, the above-mentioned pair of Flody Mayweather and Conor McGregor shared the ring in Las Vegas, Nevada — for a worldwide spectacle professional boxing match in ‘Sin City’.

Seven years ago today Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor

Besting the Dubliner in an eventual finish, Floyd Mayweather gave up the first couple of rounds on the scorecards against McGregor — who would make his professional boxing debut in his outing with the Grand Rapids striker in the high-profile pairing.

Turning up the pace on McGregor in the eighth round, Floyd Mayweather would almost force a finish in the ninth before forcing the ex-UFC champion back to his stool, and landing an eventual finish in the tenth frame — preventing the bout from seeing a scorecard in an emphatic win.

What a show. Mayweather defeats McGregor by TKO. pic.twitter.com/OH3zxJwsfw — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 27, 2017

In the time since, both men have taken very different turns in their respective combat sports careers, however, have both been linked with a stunning future rematch — whether than comes in another professional boxing matchup, or another lucrative exhibition outing for Mayweather.