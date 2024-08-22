Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti IIIa in Mexico City on Saturday 24th August 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III Date : Sat, Aug. 24, 2024

: Sat, Aug. 24, 2024 Location : CDMX Arena in Mexico City

: CDMX Arena in Mexico City Broadcast : DAZN PPV 7:30 p.m. CT

: DAZN PPV 7:30 p.m. CT Broadcast in the UK: DAZN PPV 1:30 a.m.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III Full fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III: Exhibition

Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria: Exhibition

Alan David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vasquez

Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca: Super middleweight

Aaron Silva vs. Alfonso Flores: Super middleweight

Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Rodriguez: Women’s Light Flyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III Tale of the Tape

Name: Floyd Mayweather Jr. John Gotti III Country: United States United States Age: 47 31 Height: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) 5’11” (180cm) Weight: N/A 169.0 lbs Reach: 72 in (183 cm) N/A

Start date and time

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III takes place on Saturday, August 24th, at CDMX Arena in Mexico City. The fight card will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 1:30 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Floyd Mayweather Jr: -3,000 Favorite

John Gotti III: +850 Underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Mexico City or plan to attend Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III at CDMX Arena, tickets are available here.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III is live on DAZN PPV you will be able to purchase the PPV here.

What is Next after Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III?

The next boxing event that follows Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III is Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga on September 14th in Las Vegas.