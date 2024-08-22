Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti IIIa in Mexico City on Saturday 24th August 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III
- Date: Sat, Aug. 24, 2024
- Location: CDMX Arena in Mexico City
- Broadcast: DAZN PPV 7:30 p.m. CT
- Broadcast in the UK: DAZN PPV 1:30 a.m.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III Full fight card
- Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III: Exhibition
- Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria: Exhibition
- Alan David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan
- Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vasquez
- Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca: Super middleweight
- Aaron Silva vs. Alfonso Flores: Super middleweight
- Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Rodriguez: Women’s Light Flyweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Floyd Mayweather Jr.
|John Gotti III
|Country:
|United States
|United States
|Age:
|47
|31
|Height:
|5 ft 8 in (173 cm)
|5’11” (180cm)
|Weight:
|N/A
|169.0 lbs
|Reach:
|72 in (183 cm)
|N/A
Start date and time
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III takes place on Saturday, August 24th, at CDMX Arena in Mexico City. The fight card will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 1:30 a.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Floyd Mayweather Jr: -3,000 Favorite
- John Gotti III: +850 Underdog
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Mexico City or plan to attend Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III at CDMX Arena, tickets are available here.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III Trailer
PPV price and Live streams
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III is live on DAZN PPV you will be able to purchase the PPV here.
What is Next after Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III?
The next boxing event that follows Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III is Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga on September 14th in Las Vegas.