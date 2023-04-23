Off the back of another knockout win last night in his first headlining bout under the banner of the UFC, surging Russian striker, Sergei Pavlovich has been backed to defeat undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones ahead of a potential future fight.

Pavlovich, the current #3 ranked heavyweight contender, managed to solidify his status within the division’s top-3 last night in the main event of UFC Vegas 71, recording a one-sided first round TKO win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes.

The victory extended Sergei Pavlovich’s winning streak to six straight fights, with his sole defeat coming in the form of a first round TKO loss of his own against veteran striker, Alistair Overeem at UFC Fight Night Beijing back in November 2018 in his promotional debut.

Launching himself to the #3 rank in the heavyweight division, in the last year, Pavlovich has landed notable knockout wins over former title challenger, Derrick Lewis, and Australian knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa.

Sergei Pavlovich touted as stern test for UFC champion, Jon Jones

Heralded and showered with praise off the back of his knockout win over Blaydes, Pavlovich was backed to defeat current undisputed heavyweight champion, Jones by veteran welterweight contender, Matt Brown.

“I’m calling it,” Matt Brown tweeted. “Sergei (Pavlovich) beats Jon Jones.”

I’m calling it. Sergei beats Jon Jones. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 23, 2023

Furthermore, Brazilian contender, Gilbert Burns – who is slated to co-headline UFC 288 in May in a title-eliminator against Belal Muhammad, sang Pavlovich’s praises.

“Wow this guys (sic) (Sergei Pavlovich) is for real for real wow,” Gilbert Burns tweeted.

Wow this guys is for real for real wow #UFCVegas71 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023

As for Endicott native, Jones, the former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, is expected to make his Octagon return at an annual New York event for the UFC later this year at Madison Square Garden – in a first title defense against former two-time division titleholder, Stipe Miocic.

Jones minted himself as the division champion with a dominant, first round guillotine choke submission win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 back in March.