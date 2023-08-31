Surging knockout artist, Sergie Pavlovich is expected to serve as an official back up fighter to November’s undisputed heavyweight title fight between champion, Jon Jones, and former two-time division titleholder, Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Pavlovich, the current number one ranked heavyweight contender, most recently cemented his status as the top contender in the weight class back in April, earning a Performance of the Night bonus with a stunning first round TKO win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes.

Proven yourself, Sergei Pavlovich! 💥



The Russian made light work of Curtis Blaydes at #UFCVegas71 with an explosive finish in Round 1. pic.twitter.com/0dSIW1qSEu — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 23, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich set to serve as backup to UFC 295 title fight in November

And according to a report from MMA Fighting, sources confirmed to them how Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich will serve as an official backup to the UFC 295 headliner, following an initial report from Russian reporter, Igor Lazorin.

18-1 as a professional, Pavlovich, whose sole professional loss came in the form of a first round ground strikes TKO loss to former title challenger, Alistair Overeem in his 2018 bow under the UFC banner, has since managed to embark on an impressive six-fight winning run.

The former Fight Nights Global heavyweight gold holder enjoyed an impressive calendar year en route to his number one rank in the division, landing a quartet of knockout wins over Shamil Abdurakhimov, as well as former title challenger, Derrick Lewis, incoming UFC 293 co-headliner, Tai Tuivasa, and the above-mentioned, Blaydes.

As for currently slated event headliners, Jones and Miocic – the duo have been linked with a potential retirement from mixed martial arts competition regardless of result in November at UFC 295, with the two enjoying stellar, gold-laden professional mixed martial arts careers.

However, fans have clamored for Jon Jones, in particular, to attempt a heavyweight title defense against Sergei Pavlovich, if and when the Endicott native defends his crown against Ohio veteran, Miocci at UFC 295.

Will Sergei Pavlovich’s services be required at UFC 295 later this year?