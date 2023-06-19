Streaking heavyweight contender, Sergei Pavlovich has been backed to provide a wholly stern test to division champion, Jon Jones ahead of a rumored clash – with UFC lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev recounting a prior training session with his compatriot.

Pavlovich, the current number two ranked heavyweight challenger, has six-fight undefeated run since dropping his promotional debut to former title challenger, Alistair Overeem back in 2018.

Last featuring atop a UFC Vegas 71 card back in April of this year, Sergei Pavlovich stopped perennial heavyweight contender, Curtis Blaydes with a slew of opening round strikes.

As for Jones, the Endicott veteran has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 285 back in March of this year, landing vacant division gold with a dominant first frame guillotine choke win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.

Expected to fight once more this year before potentially calling time on his decorated career, Jones, the current pound-for-pound number one under the banner of the organization, has been linked to fights with both Stipe Miocic, as well as the aforenoted, Pavlovich for an expected UFC 295 card in November at Madison Square Garden.

Enjoying a roughshod run through opponents en route to his expected title siege in the near future, Pavlovich has been backed to provide a real challenge to Jones should he have the opportunity to fight him next.

“It will be heard, but (Sergei) Pavlovich is able to deal with anyone,” Islam Makhachev said of a fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Jon Jones in an interview translated by YukaHero. “I worked with Sergei when he was AKA. We worked together on the ground. He has crazy strength. He pushed me away so hard. I even injured my neck – physically, gifted guy.”

“The difference in weight was round 30 kilograms,” Makhachev explained. “We trained together on the ground. When Pavlovich hits, his opponents fall.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Sergei Pavlovich boasts a stunning knockout record

18-1 as a professional, boasting a stunning 15 career knockout wins, Pavlovich has landed notable Octagon stoppage wins over the likes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and the above-mentioned, Blaydes.