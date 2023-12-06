Sean Strickland sends a word of warning to ‘Funny little dweeb’ Ian Garry following UFC P.I. encounter

The ongoing saga between Sean Strickland and Ian Garry appears to be far from over.

Garry and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, have drawn the ire of the MMA community after fans discovered that Anna-Lee wrote a book more than a decade ago entitled How to Be a WAG. The book acts as a guidebook for older women looking to secure relationships with younger athletes and celebrities. Garry and his wife have both called it nothing more than pure satire, but given the fact that Anna-Lee is 14 years older than Garry, not everyone is buying their explanation.

That includes reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland who targeted the couple in multiple videos, labeling Anna-Lee as a “succubus” and encouraging Garry to get out of the relationship.

The online rant resulted in Garry threatening legal action against Strickland which only exacerbated the situation.

As it turns out, Strickland and Garry ran into one another at the UFC P.I. in Las Vegas. Needless to say, the encounter was nothing short of awkward.

“I went to the P.I. today and I ran into the f*cking cuck, Ian Garry,” Strickland said on Instagram. “Awkward, man, awkward. He looked at me hard. Security had to escort us around. F*cking awkward sh*t, right? I’m laughing my ass off. “Garry, I don’t f*cking hate you, I actually like you,” he continued. “I think you’re a f*cking funny little dweeb. You make me f*cking laugh. I think you’re a dumbass f*cking kid who got some p*ssy that was too good for him and it got in his head and it f*cked you up. I look at you like a victim” (h/t MMA Mania).

Sean Strickland ran into Ian Garry today pic.twitter.com/ecNpO1Pg8Q — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 7, 2023

Strickland is willing to throw hands with Garry if that’s what ‘The Future’ wants

Ian Garry will gun for his 14th straight win inside the Octagon on December 16 when he meets No. 8 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque at UFC 296.

In the meantime, the promotion will likely be keen on keeping Garry and Strickland away from one another, especially with ‘Tarzan’ scheduled for his first defense of the 185-pound crown in January. Of course, that won’t stop Strickland from throwing hands with Garry should that be where ‘The Future’ needs to take things.