Video – Sean Strickland Pulls Gun on Alleged Domestic Abuser Hiding From Local police

Sean Strickland offered some additional insight into a brief standoff he had with an individual outside of his home over the weekend.

On Sunday, the UFC champ shared video footage of himself leaving his home while an unidentified male appeared to lurk around his truck. Believing his property was in danger of being stolen, Strickland lept into action. Since then, ‘Tarzan’ shared some more details surrounding the situation, including extra footage from his ring cam that shows him pointing a gun at the would-be assailant.

“Here’s what I know…. The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off,” Strickland wrote on Instagram. “Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car.. He was arrested.”

Full video of Sean Strickland's encounter with the person allegedly trying to break into his house pic.twitter.com/FyBtqdh4IZ — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 27, 2023

Sean Strickland Shares an image of the accused’s vehicle following an attempted getaway

Fortunately, nobody was harmed in the altercation and the man was placed under arrest shortly after Strickland intervened.

Previously, Strickland shared a video clip of the man appearing to stumble into the parking lot before hiding in between two vehicles, one of them presumed to be Strickland’s. The footage then cuts to the UFC champ walking away from his front door to confront the man.

Strickland also shared an image individual’s vehicle following their failed getaway.

Sean Strickland is currently scheduled to defend his middleweight title for the first time at UFC 297 in January. Meeting him in the highly anticipated headliner will be the No. 2 ranked contender, Dricus Du Plessis.