Ian Machado Garry closing as betting favorite to beat Vicente Luque at UFC 296 next month

Undefeated welterweight striker, Ian Machado Garry is closing as a significant betting favorite to beat perennial contender, Vicente Luque in their upcoming clash at UFC 296 next month in the final flagship event of the year – as the Dubliner looks to maintain his undefeated professional record.

Machado Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, has enjoyed a spectacular run since landing in the organization back in 2021 – turning in six consecutive victories.

Last time out, the former, Cage Warriors welterweight gold holder managed to defeat division staple and most winningest welterweight, Neil Magny back at UFC 292 in August, going the distance over the course of three one-sided rounds in his favor.

Luque, the current number eight rated contender headlined his return to the Octagon back in August against former undisputed lightweight kingpin, Rafael dos Anjos, landing a unanimous decision win over the Niteroi native to snap his two-fight losing run.

Ian Machado Garry betting favorite to beat Vicente Luque

And ahead of UFC 296, which features a championship doubleheader as part of a stacked main card, Machado Garry is currently closing as a -245 betting favorite to beat the +200 betting underdog Vicente Luque in December.

Ahead of the final pay-per-view event of the year, bookies and markets – according a slew of betting sites not on gamstop are still offering odds on action at UFC 296, including Ian Machado Garry’s return against Vicente Luque.

Boasting an unbeaten 13-0 professional record, Portmarnock native, Machado Garry, who has been the subject of a high-profile build up to his return to the Octagon against Luque, given his switch in camps and personal relationship with his wife, has conquered all ahead of him inside the UFC so far.

Debuting at Madison Square Garden in late 2021 with a buzzer-beating first round KO win Jordan Williams, Machado Garry worked through adversity with a third round knockout over Kenan Song earlier this year, which came before a blistering high-kick knockout of Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night Charlotte.

A tricky challenge for the Dublin striking ace comes in the form of Brazilian-American foe, Luque, who has plyed his trade inside the Octagon since 2015.

Turning in a host of eye-catching wins and numerous unbeaten runs since then, Luque has beaten talent including surging contender, Belal Muhammad, Jalin Turner, Mike Perry, Niko Price, Michael Chiesa, and former undisputed welterweight and lightweight champions, Tyron Woodley, and the above-mentioned, dos Anjos, respectively.

UFC 296 takes place on December 16. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with an undisputed welterweight title fight between champion, Leon Edwards, and former interim champion, Colby Covington slated to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-main event, flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja attempts to land his first defense of the crown, rematching surging contender, Brandon Royval.

And also featured on the main card alongside Machado Garry and Luque, former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson welcomes the returning, Paddy Pimblett back to the Octagon.

Former two-time welterweight championship challenger, Stephen Thompson also features on the card, in a massive clash against unbeaten finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Who wins at UFC 296 next month: Ian Machado Garry or Vicente Luque?