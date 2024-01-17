Sean Strickland Willing to Make a Quick Turnaround for Israel Adesanya Rematch at UFC 300 if the Price Is Right

Sean Strickland has opened the door for a potential rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 300.

After scoring a stunning upset against ‘The Last Stylebender’ to claim the middleweight world championship in September, Strickland will return to the Octagon on Saturday night (January 20) to defend his title for the first time against No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. The two strikers will headline the promotion’s return to Toronto where fight fans will also witness the coronation of a new bantamweight queen.

The UFC’s return to The Great White North comes three months ahead of one of the most anticipated events in the promotion’s 30+ year history.

Dana White has already stacked UFC 300 with a plethora of can’t-miss clashes, including a recently-announced BMF bout between Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champ Max Holloway. However, the event is shockingly light on title tilts with only Zhang Weili scheduled to defend her strawweight strap against fellow Chinese star Yan Xianon thus far.

Leon Edwards is rumored to defend his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad at the event, but the prospect of that fight isn’t exactly setting the MMA world on fire.

It is possible that the UFC could slap together a middleweight title showcase for UFC 300, depending on who comes out on top in ‘Hogtown’ and the damage sustained. Asked about making the relatively quick turnaround for a rematch with Adesanya at the massive milestone event, Sean Strickland indicated that he’s certainly open to the idea, so long as the UFC comes correct with an offer.

“As with all things, how much money you paying me? As of now, no,” Strickland told members of the press on Wednesday. “But how much money you paying me?”

If successful on Saturday night Sean Strickland is willing to make a quick turnaround and rematch Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 as long as he secures the bag 💰#UFC297 | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/i1qATNe3u2 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) January 17, 2024

Following his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya indicated that he would take a lengthy break away from the fight game, but the ‘Stylebender’ has seemingly nixed those plans, suggesting a return to the cage is closer than we think.

“Me right now, I’m taking my time,” Adesanya said during an interview with iFL TV in December. “My last few fights, I had four fights in 14 months as a champion in the UFC. That’s unheard of. I was the most active champion, not fighter, champion in the league. So life has forced me to take some time off and I will, but you will see me soon.”

Are you interested in seeing Adesanya and Strickland run it back as part of the biggest event in UFC history?